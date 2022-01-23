Bokf Na Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

