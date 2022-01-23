Bokf Na Buys New Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.