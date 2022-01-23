Bokf Na Buys Shares of 363,002 MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Bokf Na owned about 1.33% of MediWound at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

