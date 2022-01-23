Bokf Na Buys Shares of 64,981 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 855,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1,582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 622,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in APA by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 135,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in APA by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.10 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.