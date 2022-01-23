Bokf Na Buys Shares of 6,691 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

DEO opened at $203.26 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

