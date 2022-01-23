Bokf Na Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.02%.

