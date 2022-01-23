Bokf Na Invests $1.24 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $121.28 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.