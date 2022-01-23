Bokf Na Invests $1.27 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
