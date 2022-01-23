Bokf Na Invests $1.27 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

