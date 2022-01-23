Bokf Na Invests $1.32 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,996,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.85 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

