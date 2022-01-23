Bokf Na Invests $1.40 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

