Bokf Na Invests $1.45 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

