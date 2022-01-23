Bokf Na Invests $1.46 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $3,995,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $324.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.31. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.48 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.