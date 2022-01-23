Bokf Na Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,817 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Splunk stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

