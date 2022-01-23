Bokf Na Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

