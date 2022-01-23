Bokf Na Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

