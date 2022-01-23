Bokf Na Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

