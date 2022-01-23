Bokf Na Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

