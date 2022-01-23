Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

