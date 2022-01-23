Bokf Na Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after buying an additional 2,518,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

