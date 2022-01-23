Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $91.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

