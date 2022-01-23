Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP opened at $79.30 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.