Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

