Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,577,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $31.54 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.