Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 143.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

