Bokf Na Purchases New Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,242 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

NYSE:FL opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.