Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 40,088 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

