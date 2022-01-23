Bokf Na Takes $1.24 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,169 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

LPX stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

