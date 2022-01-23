Bokf Na Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Bokf Na owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,000.

Shares of IWL opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

