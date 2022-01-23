Bokf Na Takes $1.39 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

