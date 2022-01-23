Bokf Na Takes $1.44 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

