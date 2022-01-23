Bokf Na Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

