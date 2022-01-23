Bokf Na Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $168,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.