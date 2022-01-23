Bokf Na Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

