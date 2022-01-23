BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $230,747.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BOMB has a total market cap of $778,859.58 and approximately $230,747.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,900.59 or 1.00148123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029529 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00424497 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,483 coins and its circulating supply is 894,695 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

