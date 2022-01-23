Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,749.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,323.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,321.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.