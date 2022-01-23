BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Hits $2.80 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $80,367.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,121,842 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,110 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

