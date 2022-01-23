Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,227.76

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $98,227.76 and $5,623.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

