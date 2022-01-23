BORA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95.67 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, BORA has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One BORA coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $704.18 million and approximately $95.67 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About BORA

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

