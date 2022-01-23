Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 35.5% Lower Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $55.53 million and $2.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00268729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.