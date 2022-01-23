Bottos (BTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,164.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $424,881.94 and approximately $25,164.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

