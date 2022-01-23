Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 34% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $9.21 million and $349,780.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars.

