Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,087 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 669.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of BFAM opened at $126.28 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

