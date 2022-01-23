Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 16,331 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $77,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

