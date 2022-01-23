Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 22,731 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 874,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 3.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $67,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

