Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.33. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

