Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
