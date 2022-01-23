Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $3.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.82. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $5.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $15.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

