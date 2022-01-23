Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

