Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Employers posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Employers by 195.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Employers by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Employers by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

