Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $22.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

